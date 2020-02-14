MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $456,285.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,375,280 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

