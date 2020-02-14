Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 33,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,434. The company has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.