Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.