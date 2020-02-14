MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $5.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,835,483,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,147,928 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

