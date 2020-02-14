Metal Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004274 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Metal has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010488 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

