MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0006

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market cap of $97,989.00 and approximately $45,789.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

