Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.32

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, CoinBene and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,595,321 coins and its circulating supply is 77,595,217 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

