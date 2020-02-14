Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.86 ($16.12).

Several brokerages recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €12.65 ($14.71) on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €14.85 ($17.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and a P/E ratio of -36.46.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.