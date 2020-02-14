Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 440.88 ($5.80).

MTRO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 212 ($2.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.23. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 million and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

