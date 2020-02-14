Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.74 ($15.98).

B4B3 traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.10 ($15.23). 15,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a one year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a one year high of €14.85 ($17.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and a PE ratio of -37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.03.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

