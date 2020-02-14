Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.67

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $824,138.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006551 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,726,453 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,204 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

