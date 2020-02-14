MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM China earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

