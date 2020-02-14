Michael J. Mulligan Sells 5,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.76. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

