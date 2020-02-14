Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 895.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period.

MCHP opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

