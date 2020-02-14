Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 189,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. 163,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,553. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.