Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $42,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

