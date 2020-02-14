Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

MU stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 16,175,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

