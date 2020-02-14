Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

