Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 586 ($7.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 538.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 537.77. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 million and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Andrew C. Herbert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

