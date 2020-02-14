Milestone Group (LON:MSG) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Milestone Group (LON:MSG) has been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Milestone Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Milestone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

About Milestone Group

Milestone Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

