MINDOL 1-Day Volume Tops $5.49 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00013688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. MINDOL has a market cap of $239.42 million and $5.49 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.01279901 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

