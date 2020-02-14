MineBee (MB) Price Tops $0.0349

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. MineBee has a market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $276,667.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MineBee has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.03501760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003040 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

