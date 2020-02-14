Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a market capitalization of $101,280.00 and $370.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,151,181 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.