MinexCoin (MNX) Hits Market Cap of $346,600.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $346,600.00 and approximately $65,276.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,542,853 coins and its circulating supply is 6,147,216 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

