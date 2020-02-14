MIR COIN Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

