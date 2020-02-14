Mithril (MITH) Tops One Day Volume of $4.52 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DigiFinex, CoinExchange and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010428 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001729 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, FCoin, CoinExchange, LBank, Bithumb, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.