Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.