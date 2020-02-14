Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 62,724 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amcor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

AMCR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

