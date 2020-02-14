Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Twitter by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,489 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

