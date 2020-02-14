Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 275.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

