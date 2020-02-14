Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

