Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

