Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

