Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELS opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.