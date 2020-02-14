Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vereit by 31.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vereit by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Vereit by 34.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,704,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,232,000 after purchasing an additional 953,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

