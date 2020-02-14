Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,209 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.