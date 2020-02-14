Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,355 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $19.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

