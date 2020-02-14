Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 61,110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

