Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 82,173 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,694 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

