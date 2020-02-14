Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $239,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,542.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,633 shares of company stock worth $5,781,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $175.16.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

