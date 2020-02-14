Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,358,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.