Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 158,767 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $95.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

