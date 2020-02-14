Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,644 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,743 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $19,770,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $17,003,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.