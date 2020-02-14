Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of BJs Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

BJ opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

