MNPCoin (MNP) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,995.00 and $119.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro.

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.