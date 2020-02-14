Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Brokerages expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to announce sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.02 million. Model N reported sales of $34.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $155.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.98 million to $155.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.05 million, with estimates ranging from $168.88 million to $172.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

