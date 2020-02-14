Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. 1,013,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.