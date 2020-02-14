Mohsen Sohi Sells 3,121 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steris stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,595. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

