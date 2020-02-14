Moin Hits Market Capitalization of $58,052.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market cap of $58,052.00 and $194.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,967,503 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

