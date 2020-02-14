Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 70.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. 9,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,520. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.